Amir of Qatar congratulates PM Shehbaz on his election

Published On: Tue, 05 Mar 2024 05:35:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Monday felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on his election and swearing-in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the second time.

The Amir, who sent a cable of congratulations to the prime minister, wished him success and for further development and growth of bilateral relations, according to the state-run Qatar News Agency.

Meanwhile, the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani also sent cables to extend their felicitations to the newly-elected prime minister.

