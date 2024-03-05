Amir of Qatar congratulates PM Shehbaz on his election
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Monday felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on his election and swearing-in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the second time.
The Amir, who sent a cable of congratulations to the prime minister, wished him success and for further development and growth of bilateral relations, according to the state-run Qatar News Agency.
Meanwhile, the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani also sent cables to extend their felicitations to the newly-elected prime minister.