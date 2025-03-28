Govt to fully cooperate regarding repatriation of Afghan Citizen Card holders: Naqvi

Updated On: Fri, 28 Mar 2025 20:20:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said the federal government will extend full cooperation to the provincial governments regarding the repatriation of Afghan Citizen Card holders.

Chairing a meeting, he said the federal and provincial governments were in contact with each other to implement the decision with regards to the return of Afghan citizen card holders.

Mohsin Naqvi said the repatriation of illegal foreign nationals had been continuing since November 2023.

In the second phase, Afghan Citizen Card Holders have been given a deadline of 31st of this month to voluntarily leave Pakistan.

The Interior Minister said Minister of State Talal Chaudhry would visit the provinces to address any issues arising in the repatriation process.

A committee has also been formed on the suggestions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that foreign nationals be treated well during the repatriation process.

The meeting was informed that preparations for the return of Afghan Citizen Cardholders have been completed.

The mapping of Afghan Citizen Cardholders has also been completed.

It was informed that Afghan Citizen Cardholders were being informed about the return process.