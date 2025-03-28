Jaffar Express off to return journey from Quetta amid tight security

The train, consisting of 10 carriages, left for Peshawar with over 400 passengers on board

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Train services between Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan have been fully restored, as the Jaffar Express from Peshawar successfully reached Quetta on Friday after a 17-day suspension due to a terrorist attack.

Member of the National Assembly Jamal Shah, along with railways officials, inaugurated the train. The train, consisting of 10 carriages, left for Peshawar with over 400 passengers on board.

Passengers underwent strict security checks at the railway station, while stringent security arrangements have been made on the train.

Railways authorities claimed that the suspension of the train services resulted in a loss of Rs9 million.

The Jaffar Express was attacked by terrorists on March 11, which led to the suspension of the train service. Security forces had killed all the 33 terrorists in the operation while 26 passengers lost their lives in the attack. Some reports claimed higher casualty toll.

JAFFAR EXPRESS TRAGEDY

On March 11, the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) blew up train tracks and held up more than 440 passengers near a remote mountain pass in the Bolan district.

After a day-long standoff, security forces killed 33 attackers and rescued the remaining passengers. Terrorists had martyred 26 people before the launch of the operation. Four security personnel embraced martyrdom during the operation.

Addressing a press conference on March 14, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry called India the main sponsor of terrorism in Balochistan. He added that the attack on Jaffar Express was a part of the same policy.

He also criticised the Indian media for using old social media footage to delude people. He said there was a “nexus” which wanted to legitimise the terrorist narrative and their actions.

He further disclosed that the terrorists operated in groups and remained in contact with handlers in Afghanistan during the attack.