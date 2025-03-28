Sehar Time Ramadan 28
Lahore
LHR
04:32 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:08 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:34 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:40 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:03 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

PM commends security forces for operations against terrorists

PM commends security forces for operations against terrorists

Pakistan

He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to security forces for successful operations against terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in areas of Mir Ali and Miran Shah in district North Waziristan and in the area of Daraban in district Dera Ismail Khan.

He paid tribute to security forces for killing 11 Khawariji terrorists in operations.

He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism. The government was determined to eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country, he added.
 

Related Topics
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan



Related News