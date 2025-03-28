Five killed, 14 injured in collision between two buses in Kalat

Pakistan Pakistan Five killed, 14 injured in collision between two buses in Kalat

Rescue sources informed that the injured were later shifted to Quetta

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 28 Mar 2025 10:20:40 PKT

KALAT (Dunya News) – At least five persons were killed and 14 other sustained injuries in a head-on collison between two buses in Kalat, in Balochistan Province, on late Thursday night.

According to details, the accident occurred at the National Highway near Raij area where two buses collided due to over-speeding, killing five persons on the spot and injuring 14 others.

Levies personnel and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Rescue sources informed that the injured persons were later shifted to Quetta.

