Two siblings die in road mishap in Burewala
Pakistan
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital
BUREWALA (Dunya News) – Two real brother were killed in when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a rashly driven tractor trolley on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred at the main road in Burewala city where a speeding tractor trolley ran over a motorcycle, killing two people on the spot.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.