Sehar Time Ramadan 28
Lahore
LHR
04:32 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:08 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:34 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:40 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:03 AM
Two siblings die in road mishap in Burewala

BUREWALA (Dunya News) – Two real brother were killed in when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a rashly driven tractor trolley on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the main road in Burewala city where a speeding tractor trolley ran over a motorcycle, killing two people on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.
 

