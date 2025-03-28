Two siblings die in road mishap in Burewala

BUREWALA (Dunya News) – Two real brother were killed in when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a rashly driven tractor trolley on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the main road in Burewala city where a speeding tractor trolley ran over a motorcycle, killing two people on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

