75 traffic wardens promoted to rank of senior traffic wardens

Forty-four wardens from Lahore were among those promoted to the next rank

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least 75 traffic wardens have been promoted to the rank of senior wardens.

According to IGP Punjab official sources, a promotion board meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional IGP Punjab. Additional IGP Traffic Mirza Faran Baig also attended the meeting.

DIG Establishment-I Suleman Sultan Rana was also present. Forty-four wardens from Lahore were among those promoted to the next rank, nine were from Faisalabad, four from Rawalpindi, eight from Gujranwala, and 10 were from Multan.

According to sources, cases of more than 136 officers were considered for promotion to the next rank.

Meanwhile, IGP Punjab congratulated the promoted officers.

