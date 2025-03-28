US not interfering in Pakistan's affairs, says PML-Q chief

Pakistan Pakistan US not interfering in Pakistan's affairs, says PML-Q chief

Shujaat also expressed gratitude for China’s ongoing investment initiatives in Pakistan

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 28 Mar 2025 10:23:44 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain dismissed speculations regarding interference by the new US administration in Pakistan’s internal affairs, calling them “baseless.”

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of Chinese investors led by Madam Scarlett Xiang at his residence. The meeting was attended by Punjab’s Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and other party officials.

During the discussion, Madam Xiang briefed the participants on her proposed investment projects in Pakistan and Punjab. The meeting also covered topics such as the recent U.S. elections, their outcomes, China’s policies, and bilateral relations.

Chaudhry Shujaat emphasized that the United States has its policies and will not interfere in Pakistan’s internal matters. He noted that China has maintained a clear stance on such issues and highlighted the deep-rooted friendship and strong trade ties between Pakistan and China.

He expressed gratitude for China’s ongoing investment initiatives in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab, including training programmes for 300,000 individuals and a proposed medical city in Gujrat. He stressed the need for leveraging Chinese technology to boost Pakistan’s agricultural sector and called for enhanced collaboration between private sectors of both countries.

Punjab’s Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, assured full support from the provincial government for Chinese investment initiatives. He also credited Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for playing a historic role in strengthening Pakistan-South Korea trade relations, which facilitated the entry of companies like Samsung into Pakistan.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Chaudhry Shujaat presented his book to the head of the Chinese delegation, while Madam Scarlett Xiang gifted him a souvenir of the proposed Gujrat Medical City.

The delegation also included Deputy Chief of Huawei Pakistan, Mr Ray, among other officials.