Six killed, 30 injured as gas bowser explodes after catching fire in Multan

Sixteen fire brigade and Rescue 1122 vehicles took part in operation to bring fire under control

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Six people were killed and 30 others wounded when a gas container exploded after it caught fire late on Sunday night.

The incident happened in Fahad Town locality near Multan Industrial Area. The fire spread and engulfed nearby godowns very quickly. The explosion was so severe that it also damaged nearby buildings.

A contingent of police arrived at the spot and cordoned off the area.

At least 16 fire brigade and Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

Rescue teams shifted the dead and the injured to Multan's Nishtar Hospital.

According to Rescue sources, the death toll may rise as some of the injured are in a critical condition.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the tragic accident. He prayed for the departed souls and recovery of the injured.