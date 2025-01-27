State Minister Ali Pervaiz calls on PM Shehbaz

Discussions were held regarding matters related to the Ministry of Finance and Revenue.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - State Minister for Finance and Revenue, Ali Pervaiz Malik called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday.

According to sources, during the meeting, key discussions were held regarding matters related to the Ministry of Finance and Revenue. They also exchanged views on the overall national and political situation in the country.

Meanwhile, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo and Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Fida Hussain also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed with him issues of their respective constituencies.

MNA Usman Awaisi also met the premier, separately.

The parliamentarians also discussed overall political situation in the country during meeting with the prime minister.

Former Federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and Prime Minister's Youth Programme chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan also called on the PM and exchanged views on the political situation in the country.

