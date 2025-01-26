India committing worst atrocities against Kashmiris: Muqam

Pakistan Pakistan India committing worst atrocities against Kashmiris: Muqam

The spirit of the Kashmiri people is unbreakable

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 26 Jan 2025 17:47:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam, has said that it is shameful for India to call itself a republic despite its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his special statement regarding the celebration of India’s Republic Day as a black day, the Federal Minister said that on the one side, India is celebrating Republic Day today, and on the other side, it has usurped the fundamental rights of Kashmiris.

India is committing the worst atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It is regrettable that India has been illegally depriving the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their right to self-determination for more than seven decades and is subjecting them to oppression, violence and barbarity.

Despite these atrocities, the spirit of the Kashmiri people is unbreakable and their struggle for freedom cannot be suppressed.

He said that he calls on the international community to stop India from committing atrocities and human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan will continue to provide full political, diplomatic and moral support to the brave Kashmiri people in their just struggle and right to self-determination.

He said that the United Nations has passed a resolution to grant the Kashmiris the right to self-determination, therefore it is the duty of the international organisation to implement its resolutions and grant the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

He said that the Indian army is breaking mountains of atrocities in occupied Kashmir and has usurped the political, religious and democratic rights of the Kashmiris.