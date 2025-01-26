Islamabad residents consume contaminated water amid administrative negligence

Sun, 26 Jan 2025 11:38:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - As water scarcity grows in Islamabad, the available water is also unsafe for consumption, leaving residents deprived of clean drinking water.

Shocking revelations indicated that water from 36 filtration plants, 42% of waterworks, and 17% of tube wells in the federal capital is unfit for drinking.

Documents obtained by Dunya News revealed that water from all 36 filtration plants in Islamabad was unsafe for consumption.

Additionally, 22 tube wells and 5 out of 12 reservoirs in the city have been declared hazardous. Notable sources like Simly Dam Reservoir, Shehzad Town Tank, and Shahdara Waterworks were among those identified with unsafe water.

The report highlighted that 30% of tube wells in Sector F and 21% in Sector H supplied unsafe water. Filtration plants in societies and towns fare the worst, with 68% delivering contaminated water. Similarly, 40% of filtration plants in Sector I and 27% in Sector G were substandard.

Medical experts warned that consuming contaminated water could lead to Hepatitis A and E, typhoid, diarrhea, gastric diseases, and Blue Baby Syndrome, among other illnesses.

The Pakistan Council of Research on Water Resources (PCRWR) has recommended installing online monitoring systems to maintain water quality. They also suggested regular cleaning around filtration plants, water supply systems, and tube wells, replacing water treatment equipment promptly, and ensuring chlorination of public water supplies.