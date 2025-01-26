Polling concludes for LG by-elections in 25 districts in Balochistan

Polling took place from 8am to 5pm without any hiatus

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The polling for the by-election in 25 districts of Balochistan for 50 general seats concluded on Sunday. With that, the process of the counting of votes also started.

Sources said the gates of polling booth were closed as soon as time reached its limited term. The ECP officials said those who had entered the polling booth before the limited time would cast their votes.

The polling process started at 8 am and a total of 60 polling stations were set up while 167 candidates contested for 50 general wards.

Earlier, officials said all arrangements had been finalised for the local government by-elections.

Polling material has been handed over to the presiding officers on Saturday. For these by-elections, a total of 60 polling stations and 138 polling booths have been set up across the 25 districts of the province, where the total number of registered voters is 43,784.

The ECP established an Election Monitoring and Control Center (EMCC) for the by-elections of local government in Balochistan.