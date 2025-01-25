Political opponents are afraid of development in Punjab: Azma Bokhari

CM Maryam Nawaz is introducing revolutionary projects in Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that the political opponents are afraid of development being carried out in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is introducing revolutionary projects in Punjab.

“Even the people of other provinces are praising the projects being introduced by Maryam Nawaz in Punjab,” she said.

The information minister said that PML-N is doing the politics of public service while the opponents are only disseminating anarchy and chaos.

She said that Maryam Nawaz provided huge relief to farmers through ‘Kisan Card’ in Punjab.

She added that a special package would also be given to the needy people in the holy month of Ramazan.

“The tall claims of Imran Khan’s popularity were rejected by the people of Pakistan,” said Azma Bokhari.