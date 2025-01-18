Azma Bokhari accuses Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi of embezzling billions

Pakistan Pakistan Azma Bokhari accuses Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi of embezzling billions

She criticised the PTI leadership for using “Sadiq and Ameen” labels for Imran Khan

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 18 Jan 2025 12:29:19 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, committed massive financial embezzlement worth billions.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Azma Bokhari stated that Imran Khan's conviction in the 190 million pounds case sparked outrage among PTI members.

She claimed that the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) informed the Pakistani government about returning funds to Pakistan, but instead of transferring the money to the government’s account, it was deposited into a Supreme Court account, followed by alleged corruption.

The minister highlighted that the accused were given 15 opportunities to record their statements but used delaying tactics.

She mentioned that Aleema Khan had stated they wanted the case resolved, yet 35 hearings were needed to complete cross-examinations. She also pointed out the central role of Shehzad Akbar in the case, questioning why he was allowed to leave the country without accountability.

Azma Bokhari further criticised the PTI leadership for using “Sadiq and Ameen” labels for Imran Khan, calling it an insult to the nation.

She questioned how PTI members anticipated relief from the higher courts, urging the judiciary to take notice of these matters.

The minister also alleged that the Asset Recovery Unit wasted millions of Pakistan’s money and gave a clean chit to PTI leaders.

She questioned how a sitting prime minister could act as a trustee and accused Imran Khan of using projects like the Al-Qadir University for personal benefit instead of fulfilling his promises to establish universities nationwide.

She concluded by citing international media labeling the PTI founder as corrupt.