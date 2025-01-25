PTI challenges 26th Constitutional Amendment in SC

Application stresses freedom of judiciary an essential part of constitution

Sat, 25 Jan 2025 13:15:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The PTI moved its plea in the SC through Sameer Khosa, in which the 26th Constitutional Amendment was challenged.

It has been argued in the application that the parliament can't amend the fundamental features of the constitution, stressing that freedom of the judiciary is an essential part of the constitution.

It further said that no amendment can be made against the freedom of judiciary, adding that the challenged amendment is against the basic principle of distribution of powers described in the constitution.

The application further pleaded that all actions taken under the 26th Constitutional Amendment be nullified and the Judicial Commission (JC) should be barred from appointing the judges until the final verdict on the amendment.

