PTI not to be part of fourth round of dialogue on Jan 28

Pakistan Pakistan PTI not to be part of fourth round of dialogue on Jan 28

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the PTI had also been invited for the meeting

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 24 Jan 2025 15:55:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar refused to sit with the government in the ongoing negotiations any further till the formation of the judicial commission to probe the events of May 9 and Nov 26, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday summoned another meeting of the dialogue committee scheduled to be held on Jan 28.

Spokesperson for the government's dialogue committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, said the PTI had also been invited for the meeting while saying the latter had refused to join and hadn't submitted any written response.

On the other hand, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said the government didn't have the power to offer anything in the negotiations while Gohar said PTI founder Imran Khan had directed the party not to become part of the ongoing negotiations anymore.

It must be noted that the PTI founder had announced ending the negotiations with the government without the formation of the judicial commission demanded by his party.

TALKS PUT ON HOLD FOR NOW

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said talks with the government had been put on “hold” by party founder Imran Khan due to not meeting their demands.

The PTI chairman revealed it while talking to media at Parliament House a day after he announced calling off the negotiations with the government committee.

“We had put only two demands but no action was taken to form judicial commissions in seven days,” he said while asserting that seven days were enough to announce the commission.

He said the PTI could reconsider talks if the government formed the commission to investigate the May 9 and Nov 26 incidents.

A day earlier, Gohar Ali Khan told media outside Adiala Jail that Imran Khan had directed the party to withdraw from the dialogue amid government’s prevarication on the formation of judicial commissions as demanded by the PTI.

Barrister Gohar stated that despite granting the government a seven-day deadline, no progress had been made in forming a judicial commission.

He emphasised that the PTI's preference was to resolve issues through dialogue. However, if the government fails to announce the commission, no further rounds of negotiations will take place. He added that talks could resume only if a three-member judicial commission was formed.