NA Speaker summons meeting of dialogue committee on Jan 28

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the PTI had also been invited for the meeting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar refused to sit with the government in the ongoing negotiations any further till the formation of the judicial commission to probe the events of May 9 and Nov 26, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday summoned another meeting of the dialogue committee scheduled to be held on Jan 28.

Spokesperson of the government's dialogue committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the PTI had also been invited for the meeting while saying the latter had refused to join and hadn't submitted any written response.

On the other hand, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub said that the government didn't have the power to offer anything in the negotiations while Gohar said that PTI founder Imran Khan had directed the party not to become a part of the ongoing negotiations anymore.

It must be noted that the PTI founder had announced to end the negotiations with the government without the formation of the judicial commission demanded by his party.

