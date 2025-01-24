Gohar says talks with govt on 'hold' amid row over commissions

Gohar says talks with govt on 'hold' amid row over commissions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said talks with the government had been put on “hold” by part founder Imran Khan due to not meeting their demands.

The PTI chairman revealed it while talking to media at parliament house a day after he announced calling off the negotiations with the government committee.

“We had put only two demands but no action was taken to form judicial commissions in seven days,” he said while asserting that seven days were enough to announce the commission.

He said PTI could reconsider talks if the government formed the commission to investigate the May 9 and November 26 incidents.

A day earlier, Gohar Ali Khan told media outside Adiala Jail that Imran Khan had directed the party to withdraw from the dialogue amid government’s prevarication on the formation of judicial commissions as demanded by the PTI.

Barrister Gohar stated that despite granting the government a seven-day deadline, no progress had been made in forming a judicial commission.

He emphasised that the PTI's preference was to resolve issues through dialogue. However, if the government fails to announce the commission, no further rounds of negotiations will take place. He added that talks could resume only if a three-member judicial commission was formed.

Barrister Gohar further relayed that Imran Khan reiterated the commitment to contine efforts under the constitution and law and to collaborate with other opposition parties to advance their cause.

The PTI chairman also reiterated that the party was not waiting for external assistance.

WHY JUDICIAL COMMISSIONS?



The PTI handed over its demands for formation of judicial commissions to inquire into May 9, 2023 and Nov 26, 2024 incidents in black and white during the third round of talks.

According to the PTI’s list of demands, they urged the federal government to establish two inquiry commissions consisting of the chief justice or three Supreme Court judges.

The commissions should be formed under the Commission of Inquiry Act 2017, with judges appointments agreed upon by both PTI and the government within seven days.

It stated that the first commission should be tasked with investigating Imran Khan's arrest on May 9, the entry of Rangers and police into Islamabad High Court, and the CCTV footage related to the 9 May events.

Additionally, the PTI demanded an inquiry into the censorship imposed on media and the harassment of journalists, as well as the investigation of the nationwide internet shutdown and the identification of those responsible.

The second commission was demanded to focus on events from Nov 24 to 27, particularly investigating the use of force against protesters in Islamabad, identifying those responsible for ordering the firing, and verifying the number of martyrs and injuries through hospital and medical facility CCTV recordings.

The PTI also sought an inquiry into the difficulties faced in registering FIRs and the censorship of media coverage.

Furthermore, the PTI called on the federal and Punjab governments, including those of Sindh and Balochistan, to issue orders for the release or suspension of sentences for all political prisoners.

Sources revealed that the PTI’s negotiating committee members signed the document in opposition leader’s chamber, with PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja also signing the demands document.

