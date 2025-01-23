JCP approves 12 additional judges for Sindh High Court

Pakistan Pakistan JCP approves 12 additional judges for Sindh High Court

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Thursday approved the appointment of 12 additional judges for the Sindh High Court, sources revealed.

The approved names include Jafar Raza, Hasan Akbar, Abdul Hameed, Tasneem Sultana, Khalid Hussain, Usman Ali Hadi, Nisar Bhabro, Jan Ali Junejo, Riazat Ali, Meran Muhammad Shah, Ali Haider Ada, and Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Shah were also cleared for appointment as additional judges of the Sindh High Court.

The Supreme Court issued a statement confirming that a committee led by the Chief Justice himself, with Justices Ayesha Malik and Shahid Waheed as members, will handle interviews of nominees recommended by provincial chief secretaries for the position of secretary to the Law and Justice Commission.

Further, a five-member committee has been formed for the appointment of the Judicial Commission's secretary. The panel comprises Justices Mansoor Ali Shah, Muneeb Akhtar, Aminuddin Khan, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and the Attorney General for Pakistan.

For the appointment of the Supreme Judicial Council's secretary, a three-member committee has been constituted. This includes Justices Mansoor Ali Shah, Muneeb Akhtar, and the Attorney General.