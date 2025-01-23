Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warns against authoritarian governance

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chiarman Bilawal Bhutto Zaradari has addressed a gathering in Islamabad, warning that when rules act solely on their own whims, the entire system collapses.

He emphasized the current politics lacks focus on the public’s problem and advised the government to make decision in consultation with elected representatives.

Bilawal praised the PPP’s legacy of advocating for the workers’ right, highlighting that the party has provided foundational constitutional framework and organized labour right globally.

He recalled how former PM Benazir Bhutto’s unwavering support from workers was crucial in opposing authoritarian regimes.

He asserted that no system could function without the will of the people regardless of whether it is a president, prime, minister or monarch.

Bilawal concluded by stating that a disconnection between rulers and the populace eventually leads to systematic failure, citing historical examples of once-powerful figures who fell from grace.



