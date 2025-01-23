Mohsin Naqvi sees new chapter in Pak-US relations under Trump

Both sides emphasised the need for increased exchanges of trade and cultural delegations

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed optimism that Pak-US relations will enter a new phase under President Donald Trump’s leadership.

In separate meetings with U.S. Congressmen Joe Wilson and Rob Bresnahan, Minister Naqvi discussed mutual interests, enhancing bilateral ties, and cooperation in various fields.

The discussions also addressed resolving issues faced by overseas Pakistanis and achieving sustainable peace in the region, particularly concerning the situation in Afghanistan.

Minister Naqvi assured full cooperation at all levels to strengthen Pak-US relations and extended an invitation to the Congressmen to visit Pakistan.

The Interior Minister highlighted that the U.S. remained a critical strategic partner for Pakistan, with relations spanning several decades. He praised President Trump’s commitment to global peace and conflict resolution, describing his leadership as a beacon of hope for the world.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.S., Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, was also present during the meetings.