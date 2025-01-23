Refusal to form judicial commission proves govt's illegitimacy: Barrister Dr. Saif

Pakistan Pakistan Refusal to form judicial commission proves govt's illegitimacy: Barrister Dr. Saif

He warned that the govt’s avoidance of dialogue would push the opposition to protest on the streets

Follow on Published On: Thu, 23 Jan 2025 10:51:46 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, has criticised the government, stating that its refusal to form a judicial commission highlighted that they were unelected and lacked mandate.

In a statement, Barrister Saif remarked that the government is now attempting to escape after PTI presented its demands in writing.

He accused the government of planning new laws aimed at erasing the roles of the judiciary, media, and opposition.

He further alleged that Parliament has been turned into a rubber stamp and warned that the government’s avoidance of dialogue would push the opposition to protest on the streets.

Dr. Saif also claimed that the Prime Minister offered the KP Governor a residence in Islamabad to establish a political front against the KP government.