Cold and dry weather to prevail across country: PMD

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country, with very cold conditions in hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

However, shallow to moderate fog is anticipated at isolated locations in south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

The synoptic situation reveals that continental air is prevailing over most areas, while a westerly wave is influencing the western and upper regions of the country.

During the past 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy conditions were observed in most parts of Pakistan, accompanied by rain and snowfall in isolated areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and north Balochistan.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Wednesday where temperature fell up to -10 degrees Celsius.

