Govt, opposition negotiating committee meeting summoned on Jan 28

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 22 Jan 2025 20:10:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq summoned the meeting of negotiating committee to hold talks between the government and opposition on January 28.

The government is likely to respond the demands of opposition in written form.

It merits mention here that PTI leader Barrister Gohar has said that the next meeting wouldn’t be held if the government doesn’t respond to the demands of PTI.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar had given 7-day ultimatum to the government to form judicial commission on May 9 incidents.

“We’ll not hold the fourth meeting with the government negotiating team if there is no judicial commission in next seven days,” said the PTI chairman.

Gohar said that PTI is adamant on its earlier demands.

He said that PTI really wants to continue negotiations with the government.

Moreover, PTI chairman urged PML-N’s Senator Irfan Siddiqui not to disrupt the political dialogue between the government and opposition.