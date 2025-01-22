No negotiations if govt fails to respond in 7 days, warns PTI's Ali Zafar

No negotiations if govt fails to respond in 7 days, warns PTI's Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Ali Zafar says the party has submitted written demands to the government, allowing a seven-day deadline for a response. No negotiation meeting will take place if the government fails to respond.

Speaking at a press conference in the federal capital, Ali Zafar said that the National Crime Agency (NCA) initiated an inquiry into the Al-Qadir Trust case based on suspicion. The NCA later unfroze the money; according to UK law, if the money is stolen, it cannot be unfrozen, he added.

He said that both the Supreme Court of Pakistan and UK courts affirmed that the money was not stolen. NAB claimed that the PTI founder’s cabinet had directed the unfreezing of the funds.

The PTI leader further said that the investigating officer confirmed that no case could be made against the property tycoon and his son.

Barrister Ali Zafar said the UK court was informed that there were no doubts or suspicions regarding the money. He emphasized that the entire case rests on the assumption that the money was stolen, even though it was deposited into the Supreme Court’s account before the cabinet’s decision. The NCA had originally frozen the funds in 2018.

