ATC records statements of four witnesses in GHQ attack case

Court issued notice to Mishal Yousafzai, PTI chairman's counsel for appearing despite suspension

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) recorded statements of four additional prosecution witnesses in the GHQ attack case.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the case at Adiala Jail.

Prosecutors objected to the appearance of Mishal Yousafzai, noting that her licence had been suspended.

The court, on this, issued a show-cause notice to Mishal Yousafzai, counsel for the PTI chairman, for appearing despite her suspended license. The court demanded a response from Yousafzai by the next hearing.

Afterward, the court gave a show-cause notice to Yousafzai, stating that her appearance constituted professional misconduct. Judge Shah remarked that Yousafzai failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for her actions and directed her to justify why criminal proceedings for forgery should not be initiated against her.

Meanwhile, four more witnesses for the prosecution recorded their testimonies, bringing the total number of witnesses to nine.

The hearing was adjourned until Saturday, January 25.