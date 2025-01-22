More changes to PECA on the cards

Pakistan Pakistan More changes to PECA on the cards

The objective of further changes to the law is to clamp down on social media misuse

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 22 Jan 2025 17:09:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government will make amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA).

The objective of further changes to the law is to clamp down on social media misuse.

The government will present the amended law in both houses of parliament to have the bill approved.

Back in May 2024, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016 to regulate social media.

The establishment of Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) was approved under PECA 2024.

Also Read: PM approves amendment to PECA 2016 to regulate social media

The new bill was presented in parliament after the approval of the cabinet.

Sources said the document approved by the Law Reforms Committee of the Cabinet states that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications has considered setting up a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) under PECA 2016 to deal with dynamic digital vulnerabilities.

Sources further said the DRPA would be an important step towards protection of digital rights and could play an important role in ensuring the protection of citizens’ rights in the digital realm.