PM approves amendment in PECA Act 2016 to regulate social media

The new PECA Bill will be presented in the Parliament after the approval of the Cabinet.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved Prevention of Electronic Crimes (PECA) Act, 2016 to regulate the social media, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the establishment of Digital Rights Protection Agency (DRPA) has been approved under the PECA Act 2024. The new PECA Bill will be presented in the Parliament after the approval of the Cabinet, the authority will advise the government on matters related to digital rights.

Sources said that the document approved by the Law Reforms Committee of the Cabinet states that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications has considered setting up a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) under PECA 2016 to deal with dynamic digital vulnerabilities.

Sources further said that the DRPA will be an important step towards protection and protection of digital rights and can play an important role in ensuring the protection of citizens’ rights in the digital realm.

The DRPA will advise the government on matters related to digital rights, promote education about online safety, and responsible internet use, in collaboration with social media platforms to ensure compliance with regulations. DRPA’s other functions include regulating online content, investigating violations, and prosecuting offenders.

Sources said that DRPA may summon individuals for testimony, issue directives, enter into contracts and make rules to enforce digital rights laws,” read the document. Through these actions, DRPA will create a secure and trustworthy digital environment while promoting user safety and protecting fundamental rights in the online sphere.

