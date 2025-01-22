Joint parliament session likely to be held on Friday for key legislation

Pakistan Pakistan Joint parliament session likely to be held on Friday for key legislation

The government has instructed its members to ensure their presence in the session

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 22 Jan 2025 12:52:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A joint session of parliament is likely to be held on Friday, January 24, for approval of important legislations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had advised President Asif Ali Zardari to summon the joint session on Jan 24.

Parliamentary sources said the propsed laws will be approved in a joint session as they were not passed by both houses.

The government has also instructed members of the National Assembly and Senate to remain in Islamabad.

It has also directed all members to ensure their presence in the house during the joint session.

