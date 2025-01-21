PTI protests result in casualties, Rs450m loss to Islamabad police

Islamabad police chief's office compiles a report on losses in three PTI protests

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The violent protests orchestrated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have inflicted severe financial and human losses on law enforcement agencies.

The losses run into millions of rupees.

According to a report data compiled by the office of the Inspector General (IG) Islamabad regarding three major protest events - on May 9, 2023, October 4, 2024, and November 26, 2024 - caused extensive destruction to police infrastructure and public property.

The total estimated financial loss from these protests exceeds Rs450 million, with a significant portion attributed to the destruction of Safe City surveillance cameras, police vehicles, and buildings.

MAY 9, 2023

The May 9, 2023 protests resulted in extensive damage, with 82 police personnel injured, including some with serious injuries. Additionally, two police buildings were damaged, incurring an estimated loss of Rs30 million.

Twelve police vehicles were damaged, costing around Rs4.5 million. The most substantial loss, however, was the destruction of 367 Safe City surveillance cameras, with an estimated replacement cost of Rs251.37 million.

This large-scale targeting of critical surveillance infrastructure has severely impacted the operational capabilities of law enforcement agencies in the capital.

OCT 4, 2024

Similarly, on Oct 4, 2024, the protests saw one policeman martyred and 42 others injured. The attacks also resulted in damage to 13 police vehicles, with an estimated loss of Rs2.7 million.

The destruction of 221 Safe City cameras further added to the financial strain, with losses amounting to Rs63.64 million. The authorities have noted that these incidents were deliberate attempts to disrupt surveillance capabilities and undermine public security.

NOV 26, 2024

The Nov 26, 2024 protests proved to be the most violent, resulting in the martyrdom of four Rangers personnel and injuries to 103 police officers, including 27 who sustained firearm wounds. The protests saw the destruction of 246 Safe City cameras, incurring a financial loss of Rs87.03 million.

Furthermore, 43 police vehicles were damaged, resulting in losses of approximately Rs10.7 million. Law enforcement agencies have highlighted the significant strain placed on resources due to these violent demonstrations, which have left officers struggling to maintain order under increasingly difficult conditions.

TOTAL LOSS

In total, the PTI-led protests have resulted in the martyrdom of five law enforcement personnel and injuries to 227 police officers. The damage to police buildings, vehicles, and surveillance infrastructure has been substantial, with an overall financial impact of more than Rs450 million.

The destruction of 834 Safe City cameras alone accounts for over Rs402 million in damages, severely compromising the effectiveness of public safety measures in Islamabad.

Officials have reiterated their concerns over the targeting of police assets and have vowed to take strict action against those responsible for orchestrating these violent events. The Islamabad police have condemned these acts of violence and destruction, and emphasised the need for holding the perpetrators accountable.

The repeated targeting of state institutions, they argue, not only affects law enforcement operations but also erodes public trust in the security apparatus.