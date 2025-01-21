Engineering University Peshawar's land in Charsadda remains unrecovered

Anti-Corruption Department has sent a formal complaint to the Police Inspector General

Tue, 21 Jan 2025 09:59:52 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Efforts to recover the land of Peshawar Engineering University in Charsadda remained unsuccessful.

On the directives of provincial anti-corruption adviser Musaddiq Abbasi, the Anti-Corruption Department has sent a formal complaint to the Police Inspector General.

According to the Anti-Corruption Department, the land recovery process was halted due to interference from the District Police Officer (DPO) and Deputy Commissioner (DC). The police allegedly tried to obstruct the Anti-Corruption team’s operation, and the team faced threats in Charsadda, leaving the operation incomplete.

The complaint also accused a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of misconduct and forcing the team to stop video recording of the incident. The letter demanded strict action against those obstructing the recovery of government land.