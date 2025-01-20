UK Court's decision on 190m pounds case a slap to govt: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, has called the UK High Court's decision regarding the 190 million pound case a resounding slap to the government.

In a statement, Barrister Saif said that, as per the agreement, the amount was to be deposited in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He claimed that the Al-Qadir Trust case verdict was driven by personal vendettas and malice. He added that, like other fabricated cases, this too would be proven baseless in the High Court.

He stated that once the case reaches the High Court, Maryam Nawaz and the Sharif family's hopes would crumble. The Adviser further noted that the truth behind all of the government's false cases was gradually being exposed.

Barrister Saif expressed confidence that this case, like others, would soon be dismissed, while urging the government to prepare for yet another baseless case.

He praised Imran Khan for courageously facing all fabricated charges.