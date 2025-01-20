Met office predicts cold and dry weather for most parts of country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While very cold weather is likely in hilly areas during morning and night hours.

Moderate to dense fog (in patches) is likely to persist in most districts of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Rain-windstorm (with snow over hills) is likely in North/Northwest Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat, Islamabad and Potohar region.

Cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most parts of the country. However, rain and snow occured at isolated places in Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan. Moderate to dense fog prevailed over most parts of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Sunday where temperature fell up to -9 degrees Celsius.

