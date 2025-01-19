Nawaz asks Shehbaz to focus on national interest in PTI talks

Both the leaders discussed country’s political situation

Updated On: Sun, 19 Jan 2025 18:41:23 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held an important meeting with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday.

During the meeting held at Jati Umra, the two leaders discussed the country’s political situation and key matters, including negotiations with the PTI.

Nawaz Sharif stressed the need for unity, stating that everyone must work together for the country. He instructed the prime minister to prioritise national interests during negotiations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif briefed Nawaz Sharif on the progress of the ongoing talks and provided updates on the country’s economic situation, stating that conditions have improved and are moving in a positive direction.

Earlier, senior PML-N leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that backdoor talks and open dialogue can’t go side by side.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee said that he is very well aware of details of meeting between PTI’s Barrister Gohar and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir.

He said that both Imran Khan and Aleema Khan have termed the ‘backdoor’ talks with army chief satisfactory.

He urged the PTI to ask its negotiating team to quit the dialogue if their talks are satisfactory with the military leadership.

The PML-N leader said that the PTI was desperately trying to meet the COAS.