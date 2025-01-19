Fazl sees little progress in PTI-govt talks

However, the JUI-F chief expressed hope about the talks

Published On: Sun, 19 Jan 2025 17:05:34 PKT

MARDAN (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed his discontent on the ongoing talks between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the federal government.

He made these remarks while addressing a press conference in the city. He said despite no success so far, he was still hopeful that the talks would bring positive outcome.

Responding to a question, the JUI-F chief said he never commented on the statement of an individual no matter how controversial.

He said there was no rule of law in the province as it appeared the KP government had lost its significance.

Instead of giving one-sided views, the powers that be should talk with politicians to find the solutions of longstanding problems.

