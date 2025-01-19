Govt hatching conspiracy to shut down Al-Qadir University: Salman Akram Raja

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja has stated that there is a conspiracy to shut down Al-Qadir University.

During a press conference in Islamabad alongside Kanwal Shauzab, Salman Akram Raja mentioned that the government launched a major offensive using the £190 million issue as a basis.

He added that the decision regarding the £190 million would be challenged in a day or two. "We will fight based on logic and thought, as well as on legal and ethical grounds," he said.

The PTI leader further claimed that a conspiracy is underway to close Al-Qadir University, which operates as a trust like other universities.

Referring to the 26th Amendment, he said it had weakened the judicial system.

"The facts are clear, and we will approach the higher judiciary. Politically, we are engaging in dialogue at all levels," he added.

PTI leader Kanwal Shauzab stated that after May 9, over 200 cases were filed targeting the PTI founder. She said Imran Khan was being targeted for not agreeing to a preferred deal.

She further remarked that the country had been turned into a spectacle in recent days. "You cannot hide the truth; lies are repeatedly told," she concluded.