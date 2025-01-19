Separate lanes for cyclists, motorcyclists designated on Lahore roads

Pakistan Pakistan Separate lanes for cyclists, motorcyclists designated on Lahore roads

Bike lanes are being constructed on Ferozepur Road and Canal Road

Follow on Published On: Sun, 19 Jan 2025 13:47:58 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken another revolutionary step to modernise traffic standards in Lahore by dedicating separate lanes for cyclists and motorcyclists on the city's roads.

The Lahore Development Authority has launched a pilot project for designated lanes in the city.

This initiative is expected to reduce traffic accidents and improve the flow of traffic.

In the first phase, bike lanes are being constructed on Ferozepur Road and Canal Road, extending to Lahore Bridge.

The project covers 10 kilometers, with the lanes being painted in a vibrant green color for visibility.

Chief Minister Mryam Nawaz has instructed that the construction standards for these bike lanes be of the highest quality to ensure safety and convenience for cyclists and motorcyclists alike.

This step is part of the government's efforts to enhance the urban infrastructure and ensure safer roads for all commuters.