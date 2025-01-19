Main road in Parachinar remains closed, public faces severe hardships

Preparations are underway for an operation in four village councils of Lower Kurram

PARACHINAR (Dunya News) - The main road connecting Thall and Parachinar remained closed to all forms of traffic on Sunday, causing significant difficulties for the local population due to the unavailability of essential supplies.

According to sources, preparations are underway for an operation in four village councils of Lower Kurram. Security forces have taken control of several strategic positions, with a heavy deployment already in place in the area.

The district administration reported delays in the demolition of bunkers, though eight bunkers belonging to both parties have been dismantled so far.



The situation remained tense as residents struggled with the ongoing blockade.