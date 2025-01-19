Imran Khan convicted for a welfare project, not corruption like Sharif family: Barrister Saif

Imran Khan was the only prime minister in history to face punishment for charitable initiative: Saif

Sun, 19 Jan 2025 11:26:57 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, stated that former prime minister Imran Khan was not convicted for corruption or money laundering like the Sharif family but was instead penalised for a welfare project.

Responding to Maryam Nawaz’s remarks, Barrister Saif emphasised that Imran Khan was the only prime minister in history to face punishment for a charitable initiative, unlike the Sharif family, who faced allegations of transferring money abroad.

He clarified that in the Al-Qadir case, the funds were not sent overseas but brought into Pakistan.

He added that the Al-Qadir University taught the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). "If promoting the teachings of the Prophet is considered a crime, then we take pride in it," he remarked.

Barrister Saif further criticised those celebrating Imran Khan's conviction, warning that they would soon regret it. He also mocked Maryam Nawaz for her delight over the confiscation of Al-Qadir University.