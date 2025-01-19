Heavy snowfall: another woman dies as no medical service available in Neelum Valley

All roads are blocked after snowfall

NEELUM VALLEY (Dunya News) - A woman lost her life before being shifted to hospital as all routes to hospital were blocked after heavy snowfall, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

This is the second death of a woman occurred in the valley due to non-existent of medical services and facilities in her respective locality and she could not be transferred to hospital as all roads in the valley were shut after bad weather.

The ailing woman was being transferred to hospital for treatment, but she breathed her last on way as snowfall had blocked all roads leading to hospital.

Earlier, Highways authorities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were busy keep the roads open in the region after heavy snowfall in upper Neelum Valley and other areas.

Continuous snowfall in Neelum Valley and its surrounding areas resulted in the closure of all connecting roads, causing significant disruption for both locals and tourists.

Because of the blocked roads people in many areas faced difficulties, according to reports.

