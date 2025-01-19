US consul general, Punjab governor discuss cooperation in different sectors

The governor urges US to build model schools in backward districts

LAHORE (APP) - US Consul General to Lahore Kristin K Hawkins called on Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed cooperation in the health, education and agriculture sectors in the province.

The governor said that Pakistan valued the cooperation of the United States (US) in various fields, including education.

He would welcome American cooperation in developing the agricultural sector in Punjab on modern lines, the governor said.

Saleem Haider said that the improvement of health, education and agricultural sectors in Punjab province was a priority.

He urged the US government to build model schools in remote backward districts of the province.

The governor said he is determined to improve quality of education and supremacy of merit in the universities. He said development indicators, including economy in the country, were moving in a positive direction.

Sardar Saleem Haider said that the purpose of the first governors’ conference held in Karachi was to improve the constitutional and legal role of the governors.

The governor said that he will host the next governor’s conference in Lahore.

Saleem Haider said that he intends to invite the governors of different countries from the region in the Governor’s conference to foster regional collaboration, share the best practices and facilitate mutual learning.