Backdoor talks and open dialogue can't go side by side: Irfan Siddiqui

He urged the PTI to ask its negotiating team to quit the dialogue process

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior PML-N leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that backdoor talks and open dialogue can’t go side by side.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee said that he is very well aware of details of meeting between PTI’s Barrister Gohar and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir.

He said that both Imran Khan and Aleema Khan have termed the ‘backdoor’ talks with army chief satisfactory.

He urged the PTI to ask its negotiating team to quit the dialogue if their talks are satisfactory with the military leadership.

The PML-N leader said that the PTI was desperately trying to meet the COAS.

Earlier, Barrister Gohar had confirmed his meeting with the Army Chief Syed Asim Munir.

Speaking informally to media outside Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar stated that he, along with KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, met the army chief in Peshawar.

Describing the meeting as a positive development, he expressed hope that the situation would now improve.

“We presented all PTI matters and demands during the meeting with the army chief. Negotiations are a welcome step, and I’ve always maintained that things should improve,” he remarked.

He said that the meeting was held with the approval of PTI founder Imran Khan.