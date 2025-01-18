PTI's use of religion card for politics miserable, says Atta Tarar

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister Information Atta Tarar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) use of the religion card for politics was condemnable.

Addressing a press conference alongside religious scholars in Lahore, the minister termed the £190 million case an “open-and-shut matter,” calling the recent court decision one of the most significant in Pakistan’s history. He criticised the establishment of the Asset Recovery Unit during PTI’s tenure, which he alleged was at the centre of this controversy.

“PTI is using religion to shield its wrongdoings. When they failed to provide legal defense in this case, they resorted to exploiting religious sentiments,” Tarar commented. He urged PTI leaders to “fear God” and refrain from dragging religion into political issues, calling the practice “deeply regrettable.”

The minister also questioned the legitimacy of religious teachings at Al-Qadir University, which he alleged was established through funds obtained improperly. “The cabinet approved a sealed envelope for this project, which was actually theft. The £190 million is the biggest heist in history,” Tarar said, adding that the founder of PTI has now been held accountable for bribery and embezzlement.

He dismissed claims of legal loopholes in the case, asserting that the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) confiscated the money and handed it over to the Pakistani government for public welfare. Tarar highlighted that former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had cleared himself during the NCA investigation.

“This is the same money that was used to construct a Rs 250 million house. Can PTI’s founder disclose the sources of his income?” the minister asked, challenging the party to explain its financial dealings.