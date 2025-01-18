Details of verdict in Al-Qadir Trust case

Al-Qadir Trust case is said to mega corruption case in country's history

LAHORE (Web Desk) - An accountability court on Friday announced the verdict of the Al-Qadir Trust case, commonly known as 190 million pounds scandal.

The general perception is the verdict is in line with law, following the submission of concrete evidence by the prosecution.

Some legal wizards say the Al-Qadir Trust case was the mega corruption scandal in the country's history. The defence counsel did not contest the case on merit but on political grounds.

The verdict highlighted the defence counsel's failure to present any evidence of innocence and the inability to respond to the evidence presented by the prosecution. "The volume of corruption in the Al-Qadir case is unprecedented and the corruption cannot be hidden through using religious card," they say.

An accountability court (AC) on Friday announced 14-year jail term for PTI founder Imran Khan and seven years for his wife Bushra Bibi in a graft reference about a 190 million pounds scam.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs1 million on PTI founder and Rs500,000 on Bushra Bibi. In case on failing to pay the fines, the PTI founder will face additional six-month jail term and Bushra Bibi three-month imprisonment.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana pronounced the verdict in the presence of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi at a temporary court in the Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi.

The court in its 148-pages written order said, “The accused Imran Khan is hereby held guilty for commission of offence of corruption and corrupt practice as defined u/s 9(a)(ii)(iV)(vi) of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999. He is hereby convicted. He is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 14 years and fine amounting Rs.1000000/- (ten lac), in default whereof to undergo for simple imprisonment for a period of further six months.

The order further said, “The accused Bushra Imran is also hereby held guilty for commission of offence of aiding, assisting, and abetting. She is sentenced rigorous imprisonment for 07 (seven) years and fine amounting to Rs.500,000 (five lac), in default whereof to undergo for simple imprisonment for a period of further three months.

It said, Property of the sham trust “the Al-Qadir University Project Trust’ is here fortfeited to Federal Government within the meaning of section 10(a) of the NAB Ordinance, 1999.

The judgement read, “The testimony of the prosecution witnesses could not be discredited by the defence side. The prosecution case mainly hinges upon the documentary evidence, which is proved patiently. In this view of the matter, it can be safely concluded that the prosecution has successfully proved it case against both the accused lmran Ahmed Khan and Bushra lmran, through production of cogent, credible, coherent, irrefutable, reliable and confidence inspiring evidence.

The order said, “it is also proved that in exchange of illegal favours extended to co-accused, a property tycoon, under guise of Al-Qadir University Project Trust, of which the accused Imran Ahmed Khan became the settler and founder, dishonestly and deliberately obtained material monetary gain, property, valuable things, and pecuniary advantages, including a donation of approximately 458 Kanals of land, funds amounting to Rs.285 million, the university’s building valuing Rs.284,032,000, and in-kind contribution to the Al-Qadir University Project Trust.”

The judgment said, “It is also proved further, that in exchange of the said illegal favours extended to co-accused, in July and October 2021, the accused Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi dishonestly obtained material monetary gain from the said co-accused in the shape of 240 kanals 06 marlas of land in Mouza Mohra Noor, Islamabad through co-accused Farhat Shehzadi, who acted as front person of accused Bushra Imran and Imran Ahmed Khan, without consideration.”

