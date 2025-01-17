Omar Ayub says PTI will challenge decision in superior courts

Says Nawaz Sharif’s son should be questioned how he laundered money

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday announced that the party would challenge the jail sentence handed down to former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

"We will challenge this verdict in the superior courts," said Omar Ayub, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, during a press conference here.

Condemning the decision, he said the question should be asked to Nawaz Sharif’s son, Hassan Nawaz, how he laundered money to buy the One Hyde Park building in London and then sold it.

Omar deplored that they [Sharifs] are walking around with impunity.

‘A BLACK DAY’

Senator Shibli Faraz called the day a black day. “We strongly condemn this decision. There is neither rule of law nor supremacy of the constitution in this country. The government did not lose a single paisa from the Al-Qadir Trust, and neither Imran Khan nor Bushra Bibi gained anything."

He said that those who robbed the country have been posing as “respectable”.

“Thieves roam free and innocent people are in jail. We will challenge the decision [in higher courts],” he added.

Shibli said cases like Toshakhana and the iddat were thrown out by the courts. All the cases against the PTI founder and workers are political, he added.

‘IF DECISION IS BASED ON JUSTICE, IMRAN WILL BE FREE’

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that if the decision of 190 million pound case was based on justice, former Imran Khan would be acquitted and released from Adiala Jail.

The PTI chief was talking to media before the pronouncement of 190 million pound case outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

However, the accountability court sentenced Imran Khan to 14 years and his wife Bushra Bibi in jail in the case.

Barrister Gohar said the party has been facing persecution for the last two years.

He said that the decision in the 190 million pounds case would not be postponed. "We have come prepared, and we are ready to hear whatever the decision is," he added.