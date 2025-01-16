PTI leaders call for meeting with party founder in Adiala Jail

Pakistan Pakistan PTI leaders call for meeting with party founder in Adiala Jail

Leaders also stressed urgency of addressing critical national issues

Follow on Published On: Thu, 16 Jan 2025 18:09:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub and Asad Qaiser called for a meeting with the PTI founder in Adiala Jail.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, the PTI leaders stressed the urgency of addressing critical national issues, including the ongoing energy crisis and unemployment.

“The government must provide clarity regarding the commission within seven days,” they noted.

“Pakistan is facing an energy crisis of unprecedented proportions. Due to capacity payments and flawed agreements, electricity prices have flown beyond Rs 85 per unit.”

More to read: PTI seeks judicial commission on May 9, Nov 26 events in third round of talks with govt



They highlighted the alarming rise in unemployment and stressed the importance of dialogue to resolve pressing national challenges.

The leaders also voiced concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation, urging the Foreign Minister to immediately visit Afghanistan. “All issues with Afghanistan must be resolved through negotiations at the table,” they added.