ECP suspends membership of 139 lawmakers over non-submission of asset declarations

Pakistan Pakistan ECP suspends membership of 139 lawmakers over non-submission of asset declarations

The suspension also affected 16 MNAs and 68 members of the Punjab Assembly

Follow on Published On: Thu, 16 Jan 2025 15:48:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended the membership of 139 lawmakers from the National Assembly, provincial assemblies, and Senate for failing to submit their asset declarations.

According to the ECP, Senators Abdul Quddus and Qasim were among those whose memberships have been suspended. The suspension also affected 16 members of the National Assembly and 68 members of the Punjab Assembly.

Additionally, 33 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 15 of the Sindh Assembly, and 5 of the Balochistan Assembly have been suspended due to non-compliance with the requirement to file their asset declarations.