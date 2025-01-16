Punjab govt makes firearm licence modifications available online for citizens

Applications for inheritance transfer of weapon licenses could also be submitted online

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab Home Department has taken a significant step to facilitate citizens by making the modification and change process for individual firearm licences available online.

According to the department's spokesperson, citizens could now submit online applications for changes in firearm bore, category, and ammunition additions.

Additionally, applications for inheritance transfer of weapon licenses and duplicate licences could also be submitted online.

Now, the online platform also allowed for requests related to the sale of firearms and extensions of license validity across Pakistan. All necessary documents and legal fees could now be processed digitally.

The spokesperson further mentioned that the online module for firearm licences has been developed under the Punjab Arms Rules 2023.