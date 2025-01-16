Third round of talks between Govt, PTI commence in parliament

Pakistan Pakistan Third round of talks between Govt, PTI commence in parliament

PTI presented a written draft of its demands

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 16 Jan 2025 12:39:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The third round of negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is currently underway at the Parliament House on Thursday.

The session is being chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. During the meeting, PTI presented a written draft of its demands.

The government committee, which includes Irfan Siddiqui, Rana Sanaullah, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar, is engaged in ongoing talks with PTI’s committee, comprising Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Ali Amin Gandapur, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza.



According to sources, PTI has prepared a draft of its demands for negotiations with the government. The draft was created on opposition leader Omar Ayub's letterhead and spanned three pages.

The written demands included the release of PTI leaders and other detainees, as well as the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of Imran Khan’s arrest from Islamabad High Court, May 9 events, and November 26 events.



Sources revealed that the PTI’s negotiating committee members signed the document in opposition leader’s chamber, with PTI’s Secretary General, Salman Akram Raja, also signing the demands document.